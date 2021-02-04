Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $43.49 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 206,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 101,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 63,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.15. 370,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

