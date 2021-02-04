Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $52.16 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,807 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cardinal Health worth $52,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

CAH stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

