Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $54.65 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367,630 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $54,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Paychex by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

