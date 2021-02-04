Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $90.61 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.2% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $90,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 493,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,396,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

