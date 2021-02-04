Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valley National Bancorp worth $20,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 80,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

