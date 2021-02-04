Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.37% of Old Republic International worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

ORI traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.