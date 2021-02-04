Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,624 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 189,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 93,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 198,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 71,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,219. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,628.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

