Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Hawaiian worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 21,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.