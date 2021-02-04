Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 119,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

