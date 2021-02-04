Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,599 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.36% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.27. 12,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,826. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.