Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,436 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.64% of Hubbell worth $54,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $160.18. 5,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

