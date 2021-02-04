Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 13,310 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.27% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,563. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

