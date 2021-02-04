Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of PriceSmart worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $941,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,060 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,891. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $98.88. 2,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,522. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

