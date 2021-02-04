Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 16,609 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Medtronic worth $82,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 271,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,087. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.