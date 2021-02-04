Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,141 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $97,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 673,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

