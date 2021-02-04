Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 21,979 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $716,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.00. 56,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average is $239.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

