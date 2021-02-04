Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,143 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.75% of Mercury General worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

