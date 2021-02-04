Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 60,399 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,399 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Brooks Automation worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

