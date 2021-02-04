Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 77,204 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,204 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.58% of Omnicom Group worth $77,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

OMC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. 47,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $80.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

