Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $64,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.50. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

