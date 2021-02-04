Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,460 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $111,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

UPS stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

