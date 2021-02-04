Cream Price Tops $0.0007 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 44.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $30,045.14 and $121.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.52 or 1.00032313 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.30 or 0.01273248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.00305253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00207488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

