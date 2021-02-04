Creative Planning Acquires 2,615 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

