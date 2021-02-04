Creative Planning Acquires 3,087 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

