Creative Planning Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after buying an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

