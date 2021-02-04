Creative Planning Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Applied Materials stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

