Creative Planning Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.