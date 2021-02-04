Creative Planning Has $5.88 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE BLK opened at $724.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $723.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.80. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

