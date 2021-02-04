Creative Planning Has $7.70 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Creative Planning lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,668 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.