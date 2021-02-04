Creative Planning Sells 12,630 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.01% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.