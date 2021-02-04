Creative Planning Sells 21,465 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.18% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.