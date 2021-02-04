Creative Planning Sells 837 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Creative Planning cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 208.0% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $208,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $300.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $374.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

