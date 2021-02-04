Creative Planning Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,632 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

