Credit Suisse Group Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $76.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

