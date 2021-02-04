Credit Suisse Group Increases ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.43.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,464. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 2,250 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.49 per share, with a total value of C$86,591.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,165,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,990,811.74.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

