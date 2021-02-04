Credits (CS) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $98,835.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.