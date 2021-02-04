Credits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,433.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $30,433.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008053 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001370 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Credits Token Profile
Buying and Selling Credits
