Credits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,433.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $30,433.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

