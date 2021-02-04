Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.72.

Shares of CR opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$115.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

