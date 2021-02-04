Critical Comparison: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -77.33% -49.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -5.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

