Critical Review: Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) versus Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pope & Talbot and Rayonier Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pope & Talbot 0 0 0 0 N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential downside of 46.97%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Pope & Talbot.

Risk and Volatility

Pope & Talbot has a beta of 12.61, indicating that its share price is 1,161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pope & Talbot and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials 1.24% -10.15% -2.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pope & Talbot and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.78 billion 0.31 -$22.45 million ($2.16) -3.97

Pope & Talbot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Pope & Talbot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats Pope & Talbot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pope & Talbot Company Profile

Pope & Talbot, Inc. engages in the provision of logging activities. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, it provides finished dimensional lumber for use in the construction of residential and multi-family homes, light industrial, and commercial facilities, as well as in the home repair and remodel markets. Further, the company offers paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books or catalog covers, file folders, tags, and tickets; high-yield pulps to produce paperboard and packaging products, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products; and newsprint, a paper grade used to print newspapers, advertising materials, and other publications. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

