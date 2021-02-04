CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $157,747.56 and $65.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,163,479 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.