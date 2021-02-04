CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.31. 79,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,427. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.26 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

