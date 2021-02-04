CryoLife (CRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect CryoLife to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CryoLife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CRY stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $941.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRY. TheStreet raised CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.