Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $368,619.95 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $368,619.95 and $1,146.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

