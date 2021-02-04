CryptoAds Marketplace Hits One Day Volume of $112,183.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $164,300.74 and $112,183.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00150603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00240735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040303 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

