CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,381.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $313,007.33 and approximately $10,381.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 211.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.