Cryptocean Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $5,423.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.01320257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.09 or 0.05338527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

