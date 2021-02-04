CryptoFlow (CFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $382,483.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 7,487% higher against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

