Cryptopay (CPAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

