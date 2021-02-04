CryptoPing Trading Down 22.3% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $7,931.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00151842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040218 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

